Sean Ewing to Star in ¡Americano! Off-Broadway

Casting has been announced for ¡Americano!, which will play at New World Stages from March 31 through June 19 with opening night set for April 21. The show features an original score by singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez, a book by Michael Barnard, Jonathan Rosenberg and Fernanda Santos as well as additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Barnard directs.

Broadway alum Sean Ewing will portray Tony Valdovinos, leading a company that includes Legna Cedillo, Yassmin Alers, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Joseph Paul Cavazos, Lucas Coatney, Devin Cortez, Juan Luis Espinal, Justin Figueroa, Ruben Eduardo Flores, Megan Elysa Fulmer, Henry Gendron, Anne-Lise Koyabe, Alessandro J. Lopez, Edgar Lopez, Carolina Miranda, Alex Paez, Ryan Reyes, Lannie Rubio, Nicole Paloma Sarro, Robbie Serrano, Maria Cristina Posada Slye and Pablo Torres.

Ewing reprises his performance from the run at Arizona’s Phoenix Theater Company in 2020. "Tony dedicates himself to shining a spotlight on an overlooked community and empowering Latinx voices," Ewing said in a statement. "It was a privilege to get to know Tony and relay his story through the artistry of live theater. I couldn’t be more honored to continue the journey in bringing Tony’s story to New York audiences with this incredibly talented, primarily Latinx company of artists.”

¡Americano! tells the true story of Tony Valdovinos, an immigrant "dreamer" brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist on his 18th birthday, only to discover his parents hadn’t told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government.