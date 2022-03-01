Six to Launch Second North American Tour in the Fall

Don't loose your heads! Six, the musical about the six ex-wives of Henry VIII, is launching a second North American national tour. Named the "Boleyn Tour," the production will begin performances at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 20. The previously announced “Aragon Tour” is currently in rehearsals and set to begin performances on March 29 at Broadway in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. Casting for the "Boleyn Tour" is to be announced.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books.

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille choreographs the production, which features scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling and sound design by Paul Gatehouse, orchestrations by Tom Curran. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision is by Roberta Duchak.

Six is currently running at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre.