Billy Porter Shares Why He Sings as Loud as He Can in Exclusive Clip from Dear... Season 2

Broadway favorite Billy Porter, who is a Tony and Grammy winner for Kinky Boots on Broadway and an Emmy winner for Pose, is offering an inside look into the actor's life on the second season of Dear... on Apple TV+. The series focuses on game-changing icons reading letters from those who have been inspired by their work. Notable guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Spike Lee, Viola Davis and more. Check out the clip below for an exclusive look at. Porter's episode, and be sure to catch the full season on Apple TV+, when the new season premieres on March 4.