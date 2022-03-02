 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Billy Porter Shares Why He Sings as Loud as He Can in Exclusive Clip from Dear... Season 2

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 2, 2022
Billy Porter
(Photo: Apple TV)

Broadway favorite Billy Porter, who is a Tony and Grammy winner for Kinky Boots on Broadway and an Emmy winner for Pose, is offering an inside look into the actor's life on the second season of Dear... on Apple TV+. The series focuses on game-changing icons reading letters from those who have been inspired by their work. Notable guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Spike Lee, Viola Davis and more. Check out the clip below for an exclusive look at. Porter's episode, and be sure to catch the full season on Apple TV+, when the new season premieres on March 4.

View Comments

Star Files

Billy Porter

Articles Trending Now

  1. Joy Woods to Replace Anna Uzele in Broadway's Six
  2. Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on the Fun of The Gilded Age & More
  3. Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur & More Broadway Alums Win Big at SAG Awards
Back to Top