Company Star Katrina Lenk on Why the Show Is a Celebration of Being Alive

Tony winner Katrina Lenk leads Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company on Broadway and can also be seen on the latest season of Ozark. The Marianne Elliott-helmed production of Company had its first preview performance on March 2, 2020. Now, it's back up and running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Lenk chatted with Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show about returning to the stage.

Company resumed performances on November 15, 2021. "It was a really extraordinary moment of realizing that need for connection and celebrating that connection," Lenk said of that perfromance. Most of the production's original cast members have returned to the revival, including Patti LuPone, who won an Olivier Award for her performance as Joanne in the London staging.

Katrina Lenk in Company

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Broadway has previously seen Raúl Esparza, Boyd Gaines and Dean Jones lead the show. This production reimagines musical theater’s most iconic bachelor as a bachelorette. "It's an exploration of what it's like to live in Manhattan, what it's like to be single, what it's like to be in a relationship, commitment, fear of commitment, the need for human connection, how do we get it—it's a celebration of what it's like to be alive now," she said. "It's definitely a 'pinching myself' moment to get to do this show. This amazing cast is just there—200 percent, every night. It's really a lot of fun to do."

