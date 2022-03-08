Watch David Byrne & the Cast of American Utopia Perform 'Like Humans Do'

David Byrne and the cast of Broadway's American Utopia performed "Like Humans Do" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The production, which was recognized with a Special Tony Award at the 74th Tony Awards, will end its run at the St. James Theatre on April 3. The production blurs the lines between music gig, theater, poetry and dance and celebrates Byrne’s extensive music with the Talking Heads and beyond. Check out the performance below, and rediscover the joy of live music by seeing the show on Broadway.