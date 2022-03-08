 Skip to main content
Watch David Byrne & the Cast of American Utopia Perform 'Like Humans Do'

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 8, 2022
David Byrne & the cast of "American Utopia"
(Photo: Ryan Muir/NBC)

David Byrne and the cast of Broadway's American Utopia performed "Like Humans Do" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The production, which was recognized with a Special Tony Award at the 74th Tony Awards, will end its run at the St. James Theatre on April 3. The production blurs the lines between music gig, theater, poetry and dance and celebrates Byrne’s extensive music with the Talking Heads and beyond. Check out the performance below, and rediscover the joy of live music by seeing the show on Broadway.

View Comments

