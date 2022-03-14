 Skip to main content
Ariana DeBose Wins Both BAFTA & Critics Choice Awards for West Side Story

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 14, 2022
Ariana DeBose
(Photo: c/o The Karpel Group)

March 13 was a big night for theater stars. Both the BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards were presented. Winners of the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards were announced at London's Royal Albert Hall, while the latter was broadcast on The CW and TBS from both London and Los Angeles.

Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose won both awards for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. She has already garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Hollywood Critics Association Award, a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award and a New York Film Critics Online Award for her performance. DeBose is also nominated for an Academy Award. The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 27.

Broadway alum Troy Kotsur, also Oscar-nominated, won both BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards as well for his performance in CODA. The Lin-Manuel Miranda-scored Encanto also took home the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. The Critics Choice Awards also included wins for Tony nominee Jean Smart for Hacks, Broadway alums Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso, Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge for White Lotus and Kieran Culkin for his performance in Succession, which also won Best Drama Series.

