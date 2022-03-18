Odds & Ends: Cast Set for World Premiere of Karate Kid - The Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Cast & Creative Team Set for World Premiere of Karate Kid - The Musical

The complete cast and creative team has been announced for the world premiere of The Karate Kid - The Musical. John Cardoza will star as Daniel LaRusso and Jovanni Sy will play Chojun Miyagi. The cast also includes Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez. Rounding out the ensemble will be Manik Anand, Trevor James Berger, Leah Berry, Gabi Campo, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Macatangay, Abby Mastusaka, Justice D. Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur and Victor Carrillo Tracey. The musical features a book by Robert Mark Kamen with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini. The creative team also includes choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid under the direction of Amon Miyamoto, scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Ayako Maeda, lighting designer Bradley King, sound designer Kai Harada, production designer Peter Nigrini and orchestrator John Clancy with Andrew Resnick serving as music director. The Karate Kid - The Musical begins its world premiere run at STAGES St. Louis on May 25.

​​

Company's Patti LuPone Reacts to Being Pelted With Flowers

Everything's coming up roses! Company star Patti LuPone visited The View on March 17 to talk about returning to the Marianne Elliott-helmed revival after being out for several performances due to COVID-19. She also addressed a video of her curtain call in which she is hit in the head with roses. "First of all, that is a huge compliment when roses are thrown on the stage. I appreciate it very much. However, one should throw underhand, not overhand, and one should aim for the feet, not the head," LuPone said. "I wish that the person that did it would come forward so that I can thank them." Reveal yourself, admirer! Watch the video below.

Simon Russell Beale to Star in John Gabriel Borkman

Simon Russell Beale, last seen on Broadway in The Lehman Trilogy, will play the title role in a new version of Henrik Ibsen’s John Gabriel Borkman by Lucinda Coxon at the Bridge Theatre. Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the production will have its first performance on September 24 with opening night on September 29. John Gabriel Borkman, which spotlights an illustrious entrepreneur who has been brought down by a prison sentence for fraud, will play through November 26. Further casting and the full creative team will be announced shortly.

New Production of Sister Act to Bow in London

Casting has been announced for a new production of Sister Act that will play at London’s Eventim Apollo this summer beginning on July 19. Jennifer Saunders will star as Mother Superior alongside Beverley Knight as Deloris Van Cartier with Keala Settle as Sister Mary Patrick, Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus, Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert. The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson. Based on the movie, this tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found—a convent. Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. Sister Act features direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker.

Billy Crystal on the Making of Mr. Saturday Night

Billy Crystal is just days away from taking the Broadway stage in Mr. Saturday Night. In the new musical, he returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr., who he portrayed in the original 1992 film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. He spoke about the new musical on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Mr. Saturday Night, written by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, begins performances on March 29 the Nederlander Theatre and officially opens on April 27. Watch Crystal discuss the making of the musical below!

Laurie Metcalf & Ming-Na Wen Join Hacks Season Two

Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Broadway alum Ming-Na Wen have signed on for season two of HBO's Hacks, Variety reports. The series, which stars Tony nominee Jean Smart as comedian Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as entitled writer Ava, is expected to return this spring. Production is currently underway.

See Frozen's Caroline Bowman & Caroline Innerbichler Perform "I Can't Lose You"

Prepare to lose all chill! Frozen national tour stars Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler appear in a new music video for the song "I Can't Lose You." Check out the video below.