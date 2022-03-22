Jessica Lee Goldyn & Eric Anderson on Bringing Their Own Sparkle to Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Jessica Lee Goldyn and Eric Anderson say replacing original stars in a Broadway musical is like "being shot out of a cannon." They know the feeling all too well, especially since joining the cast of the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical earlier this year. On the latest episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the performers sat down at the Civilian Hotel and headed to their Broadway home at the Hirschfeld Theatre with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

"I did the very first reading of Moulin Rouge! in 2016, and I did every reading after that," Anderson said. He now plays club owner and emcee Harold Zidler in the musical, replacing Tony winner Danny Burstein in the role. "Due to other commitments, I was unable to do the out-of-town and Broadway productions. My brother Danny Burstein did it. I had my Broadway debut with him in South Pacific. He's one of my favorite people and favorite actors, so I was delighted for him, and I'm delighted to be able to have the torch passed from him. It's dizzying, the amount of opportunities there are to have fun in this show." Anderson made his Broadway debut as a replacement in South Pacific and has gone on to perform in on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Soul Doctor, Rocky, The Last Ship, Waitress and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Goldyn made her Broadway debut in the 2006 Broadway revival of A Chorus Line. She played Val and then took over the role of Cassie. "I'm so beyond grateful to get to do this and very grateful to Robyn Hurder for creating this in the way that she did," Goldyn said of the role of Nini, which was originated by Hurder. "Fireworks literally happen around me. How often are triple threat roles created now? It's a dream. It's the thing that you pretended to do in your bedroom when you were a kid. Nothing has felt so good on my body probably since A Chorus Line."

Watch the interviews below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.