 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Nik Walker on Why Hamilton Is 'The West Wing of Musical Theater'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 24, 2022
Nik Walker in "Hamilton"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

After closing out Ain't Too Proud as leading man Otis Williams, Nik Walker returned to the Broadway company of Hamilton on March 1. He was previously in the Tony-winning hit's ensemble and took the role of Aaron Burr on tour across the country. Now, he's playing the role again at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre. On a recent episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper caught up with Walker at The Time Hotel to talk about Hamilton's appeal.

"It's surreal. This team built a show that changed the face of theater forever," Walker said about Hamilton. "You have a show that is literally built to challenge your brain. It is the West Wing of musical theater. It is so many words and so much nuance. You can never dig too deep into these characters. I've been off and on doing this show since 2016. Even on my first night back—discoveries were being made. It does not get stale. It will never not be hard, and that is a gift for an actor."

Leslie Odom Jr. won a Tony Award in 2016 for his performance as Burr, but Walker says he does not feel pressure to do an impersonation of the former vlogger. "Even now in 2022, the creative team is like, 'We're not trying to have you come in and do Leslie. You do you.'" Walker said. "I think it's what makes Hamilton so special: they really don't try to confine anyone to anything that's been done before. So, you see any company of Hamilton, you are going to see a completely different show."

Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

View Comments

Related Shows

Hamilton

from $149.00

Star Files

Nik Walker

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Pamela Anderson Make Headlines as Chicago's New Roxie Hart
  2. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Flock to The Music Man, Hamilton, Plaza Suite & More
  3. Get a First Look at Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams & the Cast of Take Me Out
Back to Top