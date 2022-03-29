Macbeth, Starring Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga, Begins Broadway Performances

Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, begins performances at the Longacre Theatre on March 29. Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, the production will officially open on April 28 and run through July 10.

Joining Craig as Macbeth and Negga as Lady Macbeth will be Phillip James Brannon as Ross, Grantham Coleman as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon as Malcolm, Maria Dizzia as Lady Macduff, Amber Gray as Banquo, Emeka Guindo as Fleance, Paul Lazar as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie as Macduff’s Child, Michael Patrick Thornton as Lennox and Danny Wolohan as Seyton. The ensemble will feature Che Ayende, Eboni Flowers and Peter Smith. Stevie Ray Dallimore joins as the standby for Craig.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple’s obsession with power—and their guilt after doing the unthinkable.

Macbeth will feature scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, make-up, hair and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, violence direction by David Leong and movement by Sam Pinkleton.