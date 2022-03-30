See Pamela Anderson, Richard Thomas & More on The Broadway Show

 Skip to main content
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 30, 2022
Pamela Anderson & Paul Wontorek
(Photo: Caitlin Moynihan for Broadway.com)

Spring has sprung on Broadway, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has the scoop on both long-running and new productions. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on April 3 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

