Make a Wish! Here's a First Look at Debra Messing & the Cast of Birthday Candles

Birthday Candles, starring Debra Messing, officially opens at the American Airlines Theatre on April 10, and here is a first look at the production, which centers on Ernestine Ashworth (Messing), who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday and even sooner her 41st, her 70th and her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime...into a life? Check out the photos, and then go see the play on Broadway!

Susannah Flood and Debra Messing in Birthday Candles.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Christopher Livingston, Debra Messing, Crystal Finn, John Earl Jelks and Susannah Flood in Birthday Candles.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Enrico Colantoni and Debra Messing share a moment in Birthday Candles.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)