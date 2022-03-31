New Casting Announced for Mrs. Doubtfire's Broadway Return

There are some new poppetts joining Mrs. Doubtfire for its Broadway return. The musical comedy has been on hiatus since January 10 and will resume performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on April 14.

New cast members include Titus Landegger and Tyler Wladis sharing the role of Christopher Hillard and Austin Elle Fisher and Ava Gail Prince sharing the role of Natalie Hillard, replacing original cast members Jake Ryan Flynn and Avery Sell. Renée Reid also joins the company as a swing. This marks the Broadway debut for all four actors.

Mrs. Doubtfire stars Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. The enesemble features Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

The musical follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team also includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Ethan Popp, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designer David Brian Brown and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman.