Tracy Letts' The Minutes Bows on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 2, 2022
Jeff Still, Sally Murphy, Cliff Chamberlain, Austin Pendleton, Jessie Mueller, Tracy Letts, Noah Reid, Blair Brown, K. Todd Freeman, Danny McCarthy and Ian Barford.
(Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel)

Tracy LettsThe Minutes begins its Broadway run at Studio 54 on April 2 ahead of opening night on April 17. The production was originally announced as part of the 2020 season and began previews, but the opening night was delayed due to the theater shutdown. 

Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid makes his Broadway debut as Mr. Peel alongside a cast that features Letts, Jessie MuellerBlair BrownIan BarfordSally MurphyK. Todd FreemanAustin PendletonCliff ChamberlainDanny McCarthy and Jeff Still.

Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes takes a hard look at the innerworkings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

