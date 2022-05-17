Odds & Ends: Filmed Girl From the North Country to Be Released

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Filmed Girl From the North Country to Be Released

The Tony-nominated musical Girl From the North Country, written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring the music of Bob Dylan, has been preserved on film. Taping took place ahead of the musical's April 29 reopening night at its Broadway home at the Belasco Theatre. Gavin Kalin of Totally Theatre Productions produced the film with Tim van Someren serving as director. The full original creative team, including Tony nominee McPherson, reunited to work with Kalin and Somerern. The cast includes 2022 Tony nominees Mare Winningham and Jeannette Bayardelle, as well as Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Craig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Ben Toomer, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton and Chelsea Lee Williams. More information, including when and where to watch, is to be announced.

Ariana DeBose

(Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose & Jennifer Jason Leigh Board Chris Pine-Directed Poolman

More Broadway alums have joined Annette Bening and Danny DeVito for Chris Pine's directorial debut. Variety reports that Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Jason Leigh have boarded Poolman, which is billed as a moving tribute to Los Angeles. Pine co-wrote the script with Ian Gotler. Production is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles this June. As previously reported, DeBose will host the 75th Tony Awards on June 12.

Ben Platt & Sara Bareilles to Offer Sweet Music

Tony winner Ben Platt and Broadway alum Sara Bareilles are joining forces. On May 16, Platt shared that he and Bareilles will release a duet version of his song "Grow As We Go" on May 20. In addition, Variety reports that both talents are slated to perform during the season finale of American Idol on May 22 at 8PM ET on ABC. This season’s three finalists—Noah Thompson, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene—will perform one last competitive round dedicated to the music of Bruce Springsteen.

Alexandra Billings

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Alexandra Billings to Star in & Executive Produce Queen Tut

Stage and screen talent Alexandra Billings will star in and executive produce the upcoming trans revolutionary indie feature Queen Tut. According to Deadline, the film is based on a script from Bryan Mark, Kaveh Mohebbi and Abdul Malik and will be directed by Reem Morsi. The story follows a shy Egyptian teenager, who is discovering a new life in Toronto after his seamstress mother passes away in Cairo. He befriends a trans mother (Billings), who inspires him to resurrect his own mother’s soul in himself by sewing and donning the magnum opus dress that she never completed making. Production is scheduled to begin this August in Toronto.