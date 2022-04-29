 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Girl From the North Country Resumes Broadway Performances

Curtain Up
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 29, 2022
Austin Scott and Kimber Elayne Sprawl in "Girl From the North Country"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Bob Dylan's music is back on BroadwayGirl From the North Country is resuming performances at the Belasco Theatre on April 29 for a limited time through June 11. Girl From the North Country tells the story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring the music of Dylan, Girl From the North Country opened on Broadway on February 7, 2020 at the Belasco Theatre. 

The cast includes Mare WinninghamTodd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Craig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrathTom NelisJay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Ben Toomer, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton and Chelsea Lee Williams.

View Comments

Related Shows

Girl From the North Country

from $39.00

Star Files

Todd Almond

Colin Bates

Jeannette Bayardelle

Craig Bierko

Caitlin Houlahan

Robert Joy

Luba Mason

Matt McGrath

Tom Nelis

Jay O. Sanders

Austin Scott

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Mare Winningham
View All (13)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Here's a First Look at Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga in Macbeth
  2. Celebrate Opening Night of Funny Girl with Beanie Feldstein and More
  3. Netflix's 13 Movie Musical Adaptation Sets August Premiere
Back to Top