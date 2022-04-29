Girl From the North Country Resumes Broadway Performances

Bob Dylan's music is back on Broadway. Girl From the North Country is resuming performances at the Belasco Theatre on April 29 for a limited time through June 11. Girl From the North Country tells the story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota in 1934.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring the music of Dylan, Girl From the North Country opened on Broadway on February 7, 2020 at the Belasco Theatre.

The cast includes Mare Winningham, Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Craig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Ben Toomer, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton and Chelsea Lee Williams.