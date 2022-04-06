Jonathan Groff on the Spring Awakening Doc: 'It's a Little Embarrassing How Much I'm Crying Through the Entire Thing'

Jonathan Groff appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 6, and a lot went down. He joked about Frozen 3 and a third season of Netflix's Mindhunter. ("I feel like a third Frozen and a third season of Mindhunter are equally possible.") He pulled a mic out of his jacket (naturally) and performed a bit of Spring Awakening's "Totally F**ked." Most importantly, he dished on the documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, which will arrive on both HBO and HBO Max on May 3. "Lauren Pritchard, who played Isle in Spring Awakening, called me in January 2021 and said, 'We need to do a reunion concert. It's been 15 years since we've all gotten together. Our industry has been shut down. Let's raise money for The Actors Fund,'" Groff said. "It's about the reunion. It's also about the legacy of Spring Awakening and how it changed all of our lives—the way theater can change people's lives, particularly the lives of young people. Especially after theater being gone for so long, we feel so lucky that we have this record of the show." Groff has seen the film. "It's a little embarrassing how much I'm crying through the entire thing," he laughed. "It was so healing, to come together after 15 years of being apart." Watch the interview below.