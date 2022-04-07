Kimberly Akimbo, Oratorio For Living Things, Black No More & More Earn 2022 Lucille Lortel Nominations

The Off-Broadway League has announced nominations in for this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. Leading the nominations are the Broadway-bound Kimberly Akimbo and Oratio for Living Things, with six nods each.
As previously reported, the actor and actress categories for both musicals and plays will instead be known as Outstanding Lead Performer and Outstanding Featured Performer. In addition, the newly created category of Outstanding Ensemble has been presented for the first time. The ceremony will take place on May 1 at NYU Skirball. The full list of nominations can be found below.
Outstanding Play
Coal Country by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen
English by Sanaz Toossi
Letters of Suresh by Rajiv Joseph
On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris
Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmo
Outstanding Musical
Black No More, Book by John Ridley, Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser and Daryl Waters
Intimate Apparel, Music by Ricky Ian Gordon, Libretto by Lynn Nottage
Kimberly Akimbo, Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire
Oratorio For Living Things by Heather Christian
Outstanding Revival
Assassins
The Chinese Lady
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland
W. Tré Davis, Tambo & Bones
Elizabeth Marvel, Long Day's Journey Into Night
Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady
Mary Wiseman, At the Wedding
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Abena, Nollywood Dreams
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic
Jacob Ming-Trent, The Alchemist
Thom Sesma, Letters of Suresh
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Tamika Lawrence, Black No More
Ahmad Maksoud, The Visitor
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Steven Boyer, Kimberly Akimbo
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Ethan Slater, Assassins
Will Swenson, Assassins
Lillias White, Black No More
Outstanding Ensemble
English: Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, Hadi Tabbal
Oratorio For Living Things: Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992: Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart
Outstanding Solo Show
Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
Little Girl Blue
Outstanding Director
David Cromer, Prayer for the French Republic
John Doyle, Assassins
Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio For Living Things
Taibi Magar, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Whitney White, On Sugarland
Outstanding Choreographer
Bill T. Jones, Black No More
Raja Feather Kelly, On Sugarland
Danny Mefford, Kimberly Akimbo
Josh Prince, Trevor: A New Musical
Randy Skinner, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood
Outstanding Scenic Design
Wilson Chin, Space Dogs
Marsha Ginsberg, English
Adam Rigg, cullud wattah
Adam Rigg, On Sugarland
David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader, Seven Deadly Sins
Outstanding Costume Design
Ari Fulton, Confederates
Gregory Gale, Fairycales
Dominique Fawn Hill, Tambo & Bones
Márion Talán de la Rosa, Oratorio For Living Things
Catherine Zuber, Intimate Apparel
Outstanding Lighting Design
Isabella Byrd, Sanctuary City
Lap Chi Chu, Morning Sun
Jeff Croiter, Black No More
Stacey Derosier, sandblasted
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Oratorio For Living Things
Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, Tambo & Bones
Nick Kourtides, Oratorio For Living Things
Fabian Obispo, The Chinese Lady
Mikaal Sulaiman, Sanctuary City
Darron L West, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Outstanding Projection Design
David Bengali and Hana S. Kim, The Visitor
Shawn Duan, Letters of Suresh
Shawn Duan, The Chinese Lady
Yee Eun Nam, Long Day's Journey Into Night
Caite Hevner, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
HONORARY AWARDS
Lifetime Achievement Award
Deirdre O'Connell
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
David Henry Hwang
Shows with multiple nominations:
Kimberly Akimbo—6
Oratorio For Living Things—6
Black No More—5
On Sugarland—5
Assassins—4
Prayer for the French Republic—4
The Chinese Lady—4
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992—4
English—3
Intimate Apparel—3
Letters of Suresh—3
Tambo & Bones—3
Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord—2
Long Day's Journey Into Night—2
Sanctuary City—2
The Visitor—2