Kimberly Akimbo, Oratorio For Living Things, Black No More & More Earn 2022 Lucille Lortel Nominations

The Off-Broadway League has announced nominations in for this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. Leading the nominations are the Broadway-bound Kimberly Akimbo and Oratio for Living Things, with six nods each.

As previously reported, the actor and actress categories for both musicals and plays will instead be known as Outstanding Lead Performer and Outstanding Featured Performer. In addition, the newly created category of Outstanding Ensemble has been presented for the first time. The ceremony will take place on May 1 at NYU Skirball. The full list of nominations can be found below.



Outstanding Play

Coal Country by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen

English by Sanaz Toossi

Letters of Suresh by Rajiv Joseph

On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris

Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmo

Outstanding Musical

Black No More, Book by John Ridley, Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser and Daryl Waters

Intimate Apparel, Music by Ricky Ian Gordon, Libretto by Lynn Nottage

Kimberly Akimbo, Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Oratorio For Living Things by Heather Christian

Outstanding Revival

Assassins

The Chinese Lady

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland

W. Tré Davis, Tambo & Bones

Elizabeth Marvel, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady

Mary Wiseman, At the Wedding

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Abena, Nollywood Dreams

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic

Jacob Ming-Trent, The Alchemist

Thom Sesma, Letters of Suresh

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Tamika Lawrence, Black No More

Ahmad Maksoud, The Visitor

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Steven Boyer, Kimberly Akimbo

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Ethan Slater, Assassins

Will Swenson, Assassins

Lillias White, Black No More

Outstanding Ensemble

English: Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, Hadi Tabbal

Oratorio For Living Things: Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992: Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart

Outstanding Solo Show

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Little Girl Blue

Outstanding Director

David Cromer, Prayer for the French Republic

John Doyle, Assassins

Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio For Living Things

Taibi Magar, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Whitney White, On Sugarland

Outstanding Choreographer

Bill T. Jones, Black No More

Raja Feather Kelly, On Sugarland

Danny Mefford, Kimberly Akimbo

Josh Prince, Trevor: A New Musical

Randy Skinner, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood

Outstanding Scenic Design

Wilson Chin, Space Dogs

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Adam Rigg, cullud wattah

Adam Rigg, On Sugarland

David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader, Seven Deadly Sins

Outstanding Costume Design

Ari Fulton, Confederates

Gregory Gale, Fairycales

Dominique Fawn Hill, Tambo & Bones

Márion Talán de la Rosa, Oratorio For Living Things

Catherine Zuber, Intimate Apparel

Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd, Sanctuary City

Lap Chi Chu, Morning Sun

Jeff Croiter, Black No More

Stacey Derosier, sandblasted

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, Tambo & Bones

Nick Kourtides, Oratorio For Living Things

Fabian Obispo, The Chinese Lady

Mikaal Sulaiman, Sanctuary City

Darron L West, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali and Hana S. Kim, The Visitor

Shawn Duan, Letters of Suresh

Shawn Duan, The Chinese Lady

Yee Eun Nam, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Caite Hevner, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

HONORARY AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

Deirdre O'Connell

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

David Henry Hwang

Shows with multiple nominations:

Kimberly Akimbo—6

Oratorio For Living Things—6

Black No More—5

On Sugarland—5

Assassins—4

Prayer for the French Republic—4

The Chinese Lady—4

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992—4

English—3

Intimate Apparel—3

Letters of Suresh—3

Tambo & Bones—3

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord—2

Long Day's Journey Into Night—2

Sanctuary City—2

The Visitor—2