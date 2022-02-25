 Skip to main content
Kimberly Akimbo, Starring Victoria Clark, to Transfer to Broadway This Fall

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 25, 2022
Victoria Clark & Justin Cooley in "Kimberly Akimbo" off-Broadway
(Photo: Ahron R. Foster)

After a world premiere off-Broadway, David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's new musical Kimberly Akimbo is heading to the Main Stem. Performances are scheduled to begin on October 12 at a Shubert Theater to be announced. Opening night is set for November 10. Directed by Jessica Stone and choreographed by Danny Mefford, the show is based on Lindsay-Abaire's acclaimed play of the same name.

Kimberly Akimbo will feature the same company from the Atlantic Theatre world premiere production, including Tony Award winner Victoria Clark as Kimberly, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady, and yet, her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

