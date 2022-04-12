Tony Nominee Manoel Felciano to Join Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen

Tony nominee Manoel Felciano will play Larry Murphy in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen beginning on April 30. He is replacing Ivan Hernandez, who will play his final performance in the role on April 29.

Felciano is a Tony nominee for his featured performance in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd. His other Broadway credits include To Kill a Mockingbird, Disaster!, Amélie, Cabaret and more.

He will join a cast that includes Ben Levi Ross as Evan Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, David Jeffery as Connor Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck. As previously announced, Talia Simone Robinson will take over the role of Zoe Murphy on May 3 and Zachary Noah Piser assumes the role of Evan Hansen full time on May 17.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by Michael Greif. It opened on Broadway in December 2016 and went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A national touring production is currently playing across the country.