Dear Evan Hansen Announces Stars for Broadway, West End and National Touring Productions

The returning casts for three productions of Dear Evan Hansen have been announced, and each of them feature the actors who were performing the title role in March 2020 at the time of the shutdown. The Tony Award-winning musical resumes performances at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre on December 11 with Jordan Fisher returning as Evan Hansen. The third year of the North American tour relaunches on December 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina with Stephen Christopher Anthony returning to the title role. The Olivier Award-winning London production reopens the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre on October 26, starring Sam Tutty, who won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the role.

The returning Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen includes all those who were there at the time of the shutdown: Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, Phoebe Koyabe and Zachary Noah Piser as well as Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.

In addition to Anthony, the North American tour features Stephanie La Rochelle, Jessica E. Sherman, Claire Rankin, John Hemphill, Alessandro Costantini and Ciara Alyse Harris with Nikhil Saboo joining the company as Connor. They are joined by Sam Primack, Alaina Anderson, Matthew Edward Kemp, Mark Quackenbush, Coleen Sexton, Daniel Robert Sullivan and Kelsey Venter. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in the 2021-2022 season, including premieres in Miami, Baltimore, Providence, Indianapolis and Philadelphia as well as return engagements in Denver, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Joining Tutty in the West End company of Dear Evan Hansen are Tutty, Lucy Anderson, Rebecca McKinnis, Lauren Ward, Doug Colling, Rupert Young and Jack Loxton, with Iona Fraser joining the company as Alana. They’re joined by Marcus Harman, Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey and James Winter, Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi and Mitchell Zhangazha.

“Now more than ever, there is a relevancy to the themes of our beautiful musical,” producer Stacey Mindich said in a statement. “It’s a deeply joyous moment to plan for our companies to reunite very soon, as they prepare to greet audiences again with our messages of connection and hope and to give them the chance to hear our score live at the Music Box Theatre, on national tour and at London’s Noel Coward Theatre.”

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by Michael Greif.