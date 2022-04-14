 Skip to main content
Get a First Look at Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo & More in Funny Girl

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 14, 2022
Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo and the Broadway cast of "Funny Girl"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

She's the greatest star! The first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl has arrived with Beanie Feldstein leading the way as Fanny Brice, and so have new production photos. See Feldstein take center stage along with Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rosie Brice and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan. The cast also features Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. Directed by Michael Mayer, the bittersweet musical comedy follows the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Check out the photos below ahead of the production's opening night on April 24.

Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The Broadway cast of Funny Girl.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
