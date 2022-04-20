 Skip to main content
Catch Up with Alex Brightman, Jenn Gambatese, Moulin Rouge! on Tour & More on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 20, 2022
Alex Brightman & Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Cyd Sacks)

It's showtime! The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has the scoop on long-running, returning and brand new productions. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on April 24 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

