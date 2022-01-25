Full Cast Set for Moulin Rouge! The Musical's North American Tour

Are you ready to can-can? The cast for the upcoming North American touring production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been announced. The musical is set to begin performances at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre on March 19. Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, the production features Tony-winning choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

“I’m thrilled and honored to welcome an extraordinary and vibrant group of actors to Moulin Rouge! The Musical as we begin our rehearsal process this week," said Timbers. "After years of anticipation, we are all so excited to finally be taking this show on the road to audiences throughout North America.”

As previously announced, Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan lead the company as Satine and Christian, respectively. Joining them are Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate.

The ensemble includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andres Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo Zayas.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's hit 2001 film of the same name. It arrived on Broadway following a run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. The show features a book by John Logan and a score of hit pop songs from the past 50 years. It opened on Broadway July 25, 2019 and won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.