All of Broadway's spring offerings are officially open! Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, opened at the Longacre Theatre on April 28, and here are photos from the red carpet. A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, William Shakespeare's tragedy tells the story of one couple’s obsession with power—and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, Macbeth will run through July 10. Check out the photos below, and then go see it live.

Amber Gray plays Banquo in Macbeth.

(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Macbeth director Sam Gold has arrived.

(Photo: Jenny Anderson)