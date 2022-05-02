Kimberly Akimbo & Oratorio For Living Things Top 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards

The Off-Broadway League has announced winners in for the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. The 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony was held in-person on May 1 at NYU Skirball Center.
The Broadway-bound Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio For Living Things led the pack with three wins each. Kimberly Akimbo's Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan earned awards for their performances. The inaugural Outstanding Ensemble Award was presented to the cast of Oratorio For Living Things. Sanaz Toossi’s English took home the award for Outstanding Play.
The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Outstanding Play
Coal Country by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen
*English by Sanaz Toossi
Letters of Suresh by Rajiv Joseph
On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris
Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmo
Outstanding Musical
Black No More, Book by John Ridley, Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser and Daryl Waters
Intimate Apparel, Music by Ricky Ian Gordon, Libretto by Lynn Nottage
*Kimberly Akimbo, Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire
Oratorio For Living Things by Heather Christian
Outstanding Revival
Assassins
The Chinese Lady
*Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland
W. Tré Davis, Tambo & Bones
Elizabeth Marvel, Long Day's Journey Into Night
*Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady
Mary Wiseman, At the Wedding
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Abena, Nollywood Dreams
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
*Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic
Jacob Ming-Trent, The Alchemist
Thom Sesma, Letters of Suresh
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel
*Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Tamika Lawrence, Black No More
Ahmad Maksoud, The Visitor
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Steven Boyer, Kimberly Akimbo
*Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Ethan Slater, Assassins
Will Swenson, Assassins
Lillias White, Black No More
Outstanding Ensemble
English: Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, Hadi Tabbal
*Oratorio For Living Things: Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992: Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart
Outstanding Solo Show
*Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
Little Girl Blue
Outstanding Director
David Cromer, Prayer for the French Republic
John Doyle, Assassins
*Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio For Living Things
Taibi Magar, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Whitney White, On Sugarland
Outstanding Choreographer
*Bill T. Jones, Black No More
Raja Feather Kelly, On Sugarland
Danny Mefford, Kimberly Akimbo
Josh Prince, Trevor: A New Musical
Randy Skinner, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood
Outstanding Scenic Design
Wilson Chin, Space Dogs
Marsha Ginsberg, English
Adam Rigg, cullud wattah
*Adam Rigg, On Sugarland
David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader, Seven Deadly Sins
Outstanding Costume Design
Ari Fulton, Confederates
*Gregory Gale, Fairycakes
Dominique Fawn Hill, Tambo & Bones
Márion Talán de la Rosa, Oratorio For Living Things
Catherine Zuber, Intimate Apparel
Outstanding Lighting Design
*Isabella Byrd, Sanctuary City
Lap Chi Chu, Morning Sun
Jeff Croiter, Black No More
Stacey Derosier, sandblasted
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Oratorio For Living Things
Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, Tambo & Bones
*Nick Kourtides, Oratorio For Living Things
Fabian Obispo, The Chinese Lady
Mikaal Sulaiman, Sanctuary City
Darron L West, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Outstanding Projection Design
David Bengali and Hana S. Kim, The Visitor
*Shawn Duan, Letters of Suresh
Shawn Duan, The Chinese Lady
Yee Eun Nam, Long Day's Journey Into Night
Caite Hevner, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
HONORARY AWARDS
Lifetime Achievement Award
Deirdre O'Connell
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
David Henry Hwang
Award Recipients by Show
Kimberly Akimbo—3
Oratorio For Living Things—3
Black No More—1
English—1
Fairycakes—1
Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord—1
Letters of Suresh—1
On Sugarland—1
Prayer for the French Republic—1
Sanctuary City—1
The Chinese Lady—1
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992—1