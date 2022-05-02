Kimberly Akimbo & Oratorio For Living Things Top 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards

The Off-Broadway League has announced winners in for the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. The 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony was held in-person on May 1 at NYU Skirball Center.

The Broadway-bound Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio For Living Things led the pack with three wins each. Kimberly Akimbo's Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan earned awards for their performances. The inaugural Outstanding Ensemble Award was presented to the cast of Oratorio For Living Things. Sanaz Toossi’s English took home the award for Outstanding Play.

The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.

Outstanding Play

Coal Country by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen

*English by Sanaz Toossi

Letters of Suresh by Rajiv Joseph

On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris

Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmo

Outstanding Musical

Black No More, Book by John Ridley, Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser and Daryl Waters

Intimate Apparel, Music by Ricky Ian Gordon, Libretto by Lynn Nottage

*Kimberly Akimbo, Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Oratorio For Living Things by Heather Christian

Outstanding Revival

Assassins

The Chinese Lady

*Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland

W. Tré Davis, Tambo & Bones

Elizabeth Marvel, Long Day's Journey Into Night

*Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady

Mary Wiseman, At the Wedding

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Abena, Nollywood Dreams

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

*Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic

Jacob Ming-Trent, The Alchemist

Thom Sesma, Letters of Suresh

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel

*Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Tamika Lawrence, Black No More

Ahmad Maksoud, The Visitor

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Steven Boyer, Kimberly Akimbo

*Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Ethan Slater, Assassins

Will Swenson, Assassins

Lillias White, Black No More

Outstanding Ensemble

English: Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, Hadi Tabbal

*Oratorio For Living Things: Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992: Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart

Outstanding Solo Show

*Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Little Girl Blue

Outstanding Director

David Cromer, Prayer for the French Republic

John Doyle, Assassins

*Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio For Living Things

Taibi Magar, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Whitney White, On Sugarland

Outstanding Choreographer

*Bill T. Jones, Black No More

Raja Feather Kelly, On Sugarland

Danny Mefford, Kimberly Akimbo

Josh Prince, Trevor: A New Musical

Randy Skinner, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood

Outstanding Scenic Design

Wilson Chin, Space Dogs

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Adam Rigg, cullud wattah

*Adam Rigg, On Sugarland

David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader, Seven Deadly Sins

Outstanding Costume Design

Ari Fulton, Confederates

*Gregory Gale, Fairycakes

Dominique Fawn Hill, Tambo & Bones

Márion Talán de la Rosa, Oratorio For Living Things

Catherine Zuber, Intimate Apparel

Outstanding Lighting Design

*Isabella Byrd, Sanctuary City

Lap Chi Chu, Morning Sun

Jeff Croiter, Black No More

Stacey Derosier, sandblasted

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, Tambo & Bones

*Nick Kourtides, Oratorio For Living Things

Fabian Obispo, The Chinese Lady

Mikaal Sulaiman, Sanctuary City

Darron L West, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali and Hana S. Kim, The Visitor

*Shawn Duan, Letters of Suresh

Shawn Duan, The Chinese Lady

Yee Eun Nam, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Caite Hevner, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

HONORARY AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

Deirdre O'Connell

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

David Henry Hwang

Award Recipients by Show

Kimberly Akimbo—3

Oratorio For Living Things—3

Black No More—1

English—1

Fairycakes—1

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord—1

Letters of Suresh—1

On Sugarland—1

Prayer for the French Republic—1

Sanctuary City—1

The Chinese Lady—1

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992—1