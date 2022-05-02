 Skip to main content
London's Death of a Salesman, Starring Wendell Pierce & Sharon D Clarke, Sets Broadway Transfer

by Caitlin Moynihan • May 2, 2022
Sharon D Clarke & Wendell Pierce in the London production of “Death of a Salesman”
(Photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott's co-directed 2019 West End production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is coming to Broadway next season. Cromwell will direct the Broadway production, which will reunite its London stars Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke as Willy and Linda Loman, respectively. Tony winner André De Shields will join the cast as Ben with Khris Davis playing Biff. Exact dates and a theater will be announced later.

“We’re thrilled to bring this new production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman to Broadway, led by the brilliant Miranda Cromwell,” said Marianne Elliott and Chris Harper of Elliott and Harper Productions in a statement. “Miranda brings a unique vision and perspective to this classic piece of American theater and explores some of the most important themes at the heart of the show in an entirely new light. There is no better team to tell this story for a new generation of Broadway audiences.”

André De Shields and Khris Davis.
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Clarke received the Olivier Award for Best Actress and Pierce was nominated for Best Actor for their work in the London production of Death of a Salesman. Clarke made her long-awaited Broadway debut in 2021, reprising her Olivier-winning turn as Caroline in Caroline, or Change. She has an additional Olivier Award for her supporting role in 2014's The Amen Corner. Pierce is known for his work on screen on The Wire, Treme, Suits, Selma and more.

De Shields is a Tony winner for his turn as Hermes in Hadestown. He has additional nominations for The Full Monty and Play On!, as well as nine other Broadway acting credits. Davis made his Brodway debut in 2017's Sweat.

Death of a Salesman is about a traveling salesman whose career and mental state are falling apart. The play first bowed on Broadway in 1949, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. This marks its fifth Broadway revival.

