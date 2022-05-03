Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sizzles at the Box Office

Sahr Ngaujah, Natalie Mendoza, Tam Mutu, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas & Danny Burstein in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The weeks are getting warmer, and the Broadway box office is heating up as well. This week, the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical joined the top five-grossing shows at $1,419,845 and was at 95.23 percent capacity. As previously reported, Tony winner Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas will take their final bows on May 8.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 1.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,314,671)

2. Hamilton ($2,091,733)

3. Plaza Suite ($1,656,074)

4. The Lion King ($1,635,397)

5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($1,419,845)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($250,175)

4. The Little Prince ($232,808)

3. Paradise Square ($206,562)

2. The Skin of Our Teeth ($141,111)

1. Girl From the North Country ($131,957)*



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Macbeth (99.40%)**

2. Plaza Suite (98.63%)

3. The Music Man (97.99%)

4. Funny Girl (96.96%)

5. How I Learned to Drive (96.55%)**



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Paradise Square (54.28%)

4. The Phantom of the Opera (51.93%)

3. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (50.92%)

2. The Skin Of Our Teeth (47.31%)

1. The Little Prince (25.90%)

*Number based on three performances

**Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League