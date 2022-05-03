 Skip to main content
Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sizzles at the Box Office

The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 3, 2022
Sahr Ngaujah, Natalie Mendoza, Tam Mutu, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas & Danny Burstein in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The weeks are getting warmer, and the Broadway box office is heating up as well. This week, the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical joined the top five-grossing shows at $1,419,845 and was at 95.23 percent capacity. As previously reported, Tony winner Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas will take their final bows on May 8.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 1.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,314,671)
2. Hamilton ($2,091,733)
3. Plaza Suite ($1,656,074)
4. The Lion King ($1,635,397)
5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($1,419,845) 

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($250,175)
4. The Little Prince ($232,808)
3. Paradise Square ($206,562)
2. The Skin of Our Teeth ($141,111)
1. Girl From the North Country ($131,957)*  

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Macbeth (99.40%)** 
2. Plaza Suite (98.63%)  
3. The Music Man (97.99%) 
4. Funny Girl (96.96%)
5. How I Learned to Drive (96.55%)** 

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Paradise Square (54.28%)
4. The Phantom of the Opera (51.93%)  
3. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (50.92%) 
2. The Skin Of Our Teeth (47.31%)
1. The Little Prince (25.90%) 

*Number based on three performances
**Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

