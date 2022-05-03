Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sizzles at the Box Office

The weeks are getting warmer, and the Broadway box office is heating up as well. This week, the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical joined the top five-grossing shows at $1,419,845 and was at 95.23 percent capacity. As previously reported, Tony winner Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas will take their final bows on May 8.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 1.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,314,671)
2. Hamilton ($2,091,733)
3. Plaza Suite ($1,656,074)
4. The Lion King ($1,635,397)
5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($1,419,845)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($250,175)
4. The Little Prince ($232,808)
3. Paradise Square ($206,562)
2. The Skin of Our Teeth ($141,111)
1. Girl From the North Country ($131,957)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Macbeth (99.40%)**
2. Plaza Suite (98.63%)
3. The Music Man (97.99%)
4. Funny Girl (96.96%)
5. How I Learned to Drive (96.55%)**
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Paradise Square (54.28%)
4. The Phantom of the Opera (51.93%)
3. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (50.92%)
2. The Skin Of Our Teeth (47.31%)
1. The Little Prince (25.90%)
*Number based on three performances
**Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League