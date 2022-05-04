Celebrate Awards Season with The Broadway Show's Red Carpet Roundup & More

Theater awards season is in full swing! The cut-off date for Tony eligibility is May 4, which means all of the new spring offerings are officially open. Tony nominations come out on May 9, and you can nominate your favorites right now for the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has the scoop on it all. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on May 8 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!