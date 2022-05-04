 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Celebrate Awards Season with The Broadway Show's Red Carpet Roundup & More

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 4, 2022
Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga
(Photo: Jenny Anderson)

Theater awards season is in full swing! The cut-off date for Tony eligibility is May 4, which means all of the new spring offerings are officially open. Tony nominations come out on May 9, and you can nominate your favorites right now for the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has the scoop on it all. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on May 8 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

View Comments

Star Files

Beanie Feldstein

Samantha Pauly

Articles Trending Now

  1. Six to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording Six: Live on Opening Night
  2. London's Death of a Salesman, Starring Wendell Pierce & Sharon D Clarke, Sets Broadway Transfer
  3. Lindsay Heather Pearce & More Join the National Tour of Mean Girls
Back to Top