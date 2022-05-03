Revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls to Close on Broadway

The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf will play its final performance at the Booth Theatre on May 22.

Directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, the show features Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow.

Filled with passion, humor and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song and movement.

for colored girls opened on April 20 and has received three Drama League Award nominations, including Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Play for Camille A. Brown and Distinguished Performance Award for Kenita R. Miller. The production has also received three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, including Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Director of a Play and Outstanding Choreography for Camille A. Brown.

The show features set design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Aaron Rhyne and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan. Original music is by Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby. Deah Love Harriott serves as the Music Director and Tia Allen is the Music Coordinator.