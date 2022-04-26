The Lehman Trilogy, Kimberly Akimbo & Harmony Lead 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations

Victoria Clark & Justin Cooley in "Kimberly Akimbo," Adam Godley, Simon Russell Beale and Adrian Lester in "The Lehman Trilogy" and Steven Telsey, Sean Bell, Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen and Eric Peters in "Harmony." (Photos: Julieta Cervantes and Ahron R. Foster)

Nominations are here for the 71st annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the best theater on off and off-off-Broadway in the 2021-2022 season. Leading the slate of nominees is The Lehman Trilogy with nine nominations. Off-Broadway's Harmony and the Broadway-bound Kimberly Akimbo follow with eight nods each.



The Outer Critics Circle is an association of members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet and theater publications in America and abroad. Winners will be announced on May 16.

How I Learned to Drive's David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker and Johanna Day and Lackawanna Blues' Ruben Santiago-Hudson will receive Special Achievement Awards for their work this season. Nominees for the John Gassner Award for New American Playwrights are Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Sanaz Toossi, Sylvia Khoury, Dave Harris and Keenan Scott II.

Additionally, the Outer Critics Circle presents commendations to two groups whose contributions to the season were immeasurable: the Standbys, Understudies, and Swings, as well as the Covid-19 Safety Officers.



"In the spring of 2020, we gathered on Zoom to determine that year's slate of Outer Critics Circle Awards recipients, not knowing when or if we'd ever have the chance to do it again,” said Outer Critics Circle President David Gordon in a statement. “We are very grateful to have been able to see more than 100 productions for this year's consideration, and even more appreciative of all the work that it took to bring live performance back to New York City safely. Every single person involved in the 2021-2022 theater season, from onstage and backstage to front of house, should be immensely proud of this accomplishment."

A full list of nominations can be found below.



OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

MJ the Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Mrs. Doubtfire

Paradise Square

Six



OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

Birthday Candles

Clyde's

Skeleton Crew

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes



OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

Morning Sun

On Sugarland

Prayer for the French Republic

Sanctuary City

The Chinese Lady



OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Black No More

Harmony

Intimate Apparel

Kimberly Akimbo

Little Girl Blue

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Assassins

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

The Streets of New York

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

A Touch of the Poet

Trouble in Mind

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Chip Zien, Harmony

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Quentin Earl Darrington, MJ the Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Steven Pasquale, Assassins

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Will Swenson, Assassins

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jenn Colella, Suffs

Judy Kuhn, Assassins

Patti LuPone, Company

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Patrick J. Adams, Take Me Out

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland

Edie Falco, Morning Sun

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Debra Messing, Birthday Candles

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Austin Pendleton, The Minutes



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Chanté Adams, Skeleton Crew

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Nancy Robinette, Prayer for the French Republic

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

Alex Edelman, Just For Us

Jenn Murray, A Girl Is a Half-Formed Thing

Arturo Luís Soria, Ni Mi Madre

Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Scott Ellis, Take Me Out

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Skeleton Crew

Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Warren Carlyle, Harmony

Moisés Kaufman, Paradise Square

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ the Musical

Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, Harmony

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ the Musical



OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Mrs. Doubtfire

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel

Bruce Sussman, Harmony



OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, Paradise Square

Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, Mrs. Doubtfire

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, Harmony

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ the Musical

Greg Jarrett, Assassins

Jason Howland, Paradise Square

Doug Walter, Harmony



OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over Sunset

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

David Zinn, The Minutes



OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, Six

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Catherine Zuber, Mrs. Doubtfire



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Natasha Katz, MJ the Musical

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Brian MacDevitt, The Minutes

Jen Schreiver, Lackawanna Blues

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

André Pluess, The Minutes

Ben and Max Ringham, Blindness

Dan Moses Schreier, Harmony

Matt Stine, Assassins



OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN (Play or Musical)

59 Productions and Benjamin Pearcy, Flying Over Sunset

Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, Space Dogs

Shawn Duan, Letters of Suresh

Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy

Jeff Sugg, Mr. Saturday Night



SPECIAL NOTES