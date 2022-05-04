See Katrina Lenk & the Cast of Company Perform the Title Song

Phone rings, door chimes! The Broadway cast of the revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, which is playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, performed the title number on The Today Show on May 4. The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, is led by Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie with Tony winner Patti LuPone reprising her Olivier-winning turn as Joanne (understudy Anisha Nagarajan filled in for this performance). The cast also features Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Terence Archie as Larry, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Conte as PJ, Manu Narayan as Theo and Rashidra Scott as Susan. Watch the performance below, and then see it live for yourself!