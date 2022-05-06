Odds & Ends: See Footage of Heather Headley & More in Into the Woods at Encores!

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Here's Your Ticket Inside Into the Woods at Encores!

The starry Encores! staging of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods is running at New York City Center through May 15, and now there's footage from the show. Lear deBessonet directs the musical, which stars Heather Headley as the Witch, Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Neil Patrick Harris as The Baker, Jordan Donica as Rapunzel's Prince, Shereen Pimentel as Rapunzel, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, Denée Benton as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s wife, Ann Harada as Jack’s Mother, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Lauren Mitchell as Cinderella’s Stepmother and David Turner as Steward. This staging of Into the Woods is dedicated to the memory of Sondheim. Watch below!

Cast Set for Theresa Rebeck’s Mad House in London

Stars have been announced to join the previously announced David Harbour in the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s new play Mad House at London's Ambassadors Theatre. The cast will feature Bill Pullman, Hanako Footman, Akiya Henry, Sinead Matthews, Charlie Oscar and Stephen Wight. The play is set in rural Pennsylvania where Michael (Harbour) has returned to his childhood home to look after his dying father, Daniel (Pullman). His siblings Nedward (Wight) and Pam (Matthews) soon arrive, determined to work out how much money Dad actually has left and how they're getting their hands on it. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, performances will run from June 15 through September 4. Opening night is scheduled for June 26. The production reunites Rebeck and von Stuelpnagel following their collaborations on Bernhardt/Hamlet and Seared.

Tina Maddigan

Celebrate Mother's Day Weekend with Broadway Alum & TikTok Queen Tina Maddigan

Tina Maddigan (a.k.a. TikTok queen @tinamadlibs), who starred as the original Sophie in Mamma Mia! on Broadway, will perform live on TikTok on May 7 at 9PM ET for a great cause. LIVE from the Heart will celebrate and honor moms while raising awareness and funds to fight heart disease. This will mark Maddigan's first Mother's Day without her own mother, who suffered a heart attack and passed away. Maddigan is no stranger to channeling her energy into making change. She previously suffered a spinal injury, and after disc replacement surgery, she was left with vocal cord paralysis and was told she would never sing again. She spent two years working with a vocal pedagogue and began creating characters on TikTok as vocal therapy. Now, she has over 500,000 TikTok followers. Head here for more information and to donate.

Samantha Barks-Led Chess & More Set for London Concert Stagings

Three starry musical concerts, accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, will be presented at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August. Kicking off the season is ABBA’s Chess, starring Samantha Barks as Florence and Hadley Fraser as Anatoly. More casting will be announced soon. The Kinky Boots concert will feature Cedric Neal as Lola/Simon, Matt Willis as Charlie and Courtney Bowman as Lauren. The new musical Treason will complete the August concerts, making its live stage debut at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Leading the cast are Carrie Hope Fletcher as Martha Percy, Bradley Jaden as Thomas Percy and Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Robert Catesby. Head here for more info.