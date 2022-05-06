Feinstein's/54 Below, Asian American Performers Action Coalition & More Receive Tony Honors for Excellence

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that they will present the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, Broadway For All, Emily Grishman, Feinstein’s/54 Below and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE. The 75th Tony Awards, hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, will take place on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. Tony winner Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry will announce the nominees live on May 9 at 9AM.

The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre were established in 1990 and are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.

“All five of this year’s honorees have made outstanding contributions to our Broadway community,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “Their dedication, commitment and support to the Arts is now more important than ever, and we are thrilled to shine a light on these organizations at this year’s Tony Honors.”

AAPAC's mission is to expand the perception of Asian American performers in order to increase their access to and representation on New York City’s stages.

Broadway For All is a Manhattan-based national organization that equips young artists and professionals with the programming, community and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry.

Grishman is a music copyist for Broadway, off-Broadway and regional theater. She provides the written instrumental parts and full scores that are used by each of the musicians in the orchestra and by the conductor of each show, working closely with composers, orchestrators and players. Emily Grishman Music Preparation has supervised over 130 Broadway productions, countless other theatrical endeavors, including work for most of the New York not-for-profit theaters, film and TV projects and copying/library work for many individual artists.

Feinstein’s/54 Below was founded as a place for the community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages.

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE is the national labor union and creative community of designers, scenic artists and professionals working across the entertainment industry. For over 125 years, Local USA 829 has proudly represented and advocated for its members and professionals working in live performance, film, television and commercials through collective bargaining, action and solidarity.