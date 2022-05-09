 Skip to main content
Watch Here! Adrienne Warren & Joshua Henry Announce the 2022 Tony Award Nominees

by Broadway.com Staff • May 9, 2022
Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Broadway's biggest morning is here! Tony winner Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry are announcing the 2022 Tony Award nominations on May 9. The 75th Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBosewill take place on June 12. The ceremony will return to Radio City Music Hall as a four-hour television and streaming event broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. Exclusive content will stream on Paramount+ from 7-8PM ET, followed by the presentation of the awards from 8-11PM ET on CBS and streaming live and on demand. Watch the big reveal below!

