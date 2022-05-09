L Morgan Lee Makes History as First Transgender Performer Nominated for a Tony Award

L Morgan Lee is making Tony Awards history. Lee was nominated a 2022 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Thought 1 in A Strange Loop, becoming the first openly transgender person to be nominated in an acting category in the Tony Awards' 75 years. The nominations were announced on May 9 by Tony winner Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry.

James Jackson Jr., Jaquel Spivey and L Morgan Lee in A Strange Loop

(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

A Strange Loop marks the Broadway debut for Lee, who has appeared in Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical since its off-Broadway premiere in 2019.

In addition to Lee, A Strange Loop also recieved nominations for Best New Musical and acting nods for Jaquel Spivey (Best Leading Actor in a Musical) and John-Andrew Morrison (Best Featured Actor in a Musical). The production is the most-nominated show of the season with 11 nods total.

The musical explores the thoughts of Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical.

A Strange Loop features a book, music and lyrics by Jackson. Stephen Brackett directs. Rona Siddiqui is the music director and Raja Feather Kelly is the choreographer.

The show won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama as well as five Outer Critics Circle Award Honors, two Lucille Lortel Awards and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical. Plans for a Broadway cast recording have already been announced.