Tony-Nominated Revival of for colored girls Extends Performances Through June

The Broadway cast of "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf" (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Broadway audiences have more time to catch the Tony-nominated revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf. The production, which announced an early closing on May 22, will now play through June 5 at the Booth Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, the show features Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow.

Filled with passion, humor and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song and movement.

The revival opened on April 20 and received seven Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Play and an acting nod for Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red. It also received three Drama League Award nominations and three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.

The production features set design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Aaron Rhyne and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan. Original music is by Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby. Deah Love Harriott serves as the Music Director and Tia Allen is the Music Coordinator.