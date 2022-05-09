Justin 'Squigs' Robertson on Creating 'Baseball Cards for Broadway Fans' With The Lights of Broadway

Justin "Squigs" Robertson is known for his illustrations memorializing the shows and stars on the Broadway stage. With his The Lights of Broadway cards, Squigs has cemented himself as the creator of some of Broadway's most sought-after collectibles and has been a frequent Broadway.com contributor. He sat down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at Sardi's to chat about his creative process and unveil an exciting new card.

The Lights of Broadway packs come with five surprise cards that feature an actor, songwriter, production or standout show moment. "One of my goals is to reflect what so many people have put into each show," Robertson said. "Not just the people that are on stage and like performing, but the designers, too. I try to incorporate a certain direction that is pivotal and really meant something to me while I was watching it as an audience member."

Over the years, Robertson's art has become a beacon of success for those on Broadway and collecting cards is a common practice for fans. "Our demographic is really wide," he said. "We have people of all ages collecting the cards. I remember being at the [Broadway] Flea Market and hearing a kid go, 'I got a Stephen Sondheim. He's the king!' Literally in the middle of Time Square, I burst into tears becaise this is obviously striking a chord with some people, and I knew we had something special. It's baseball cards for Broadway fans."

Learn more about the artwork below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Plus, Squigs unveils a special card for The Broadway Show! Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.