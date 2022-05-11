Big Screen Adaptation of Clybourne Park to Star Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba & More

Bruce Norris' Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning play Clybourne Park is getting a star-studded film adaptation. Deadline reports it will be directed by Pam MacKinnon, who was Tony-nominated for directing the Broadway production in 2012.

Clybourne Park will star Sarah Paulson, Tony nominee Uzo Aduba, Martin Freeman, Anthony Mackie, Nick Robinson and Hillary Baack.

A spinoff of Lorraine Hansberry’s play A Raisin in the Sun, Clybourne Park presents a pair of racially charged real estate transactions involving one house in 1959 and 2009. The Broadway production won the 2012 Tony Award for Best Play and starred Christina Kirk, Crystal A. Dickinson, Brendan Griffin, Damon Gupton, Annie Parisse, Jeremy Shamos and Frank Wood.

The project will mark MacKinnon's feature film debut. The movie is due to shoot this fall in the U.K. and on location in the U.S.