Black Theatre Coalition & Broadway Across America Fellows Celebrate Inaugural Season

The inaugural cohort of Fellows for the previously announced Black Theatre Coalition/Broadway Across America Fellowship, sponsored by John Gore Organization, celebrated the conclusion of the fellowship with a trip to New York City. The fellowship program began in January and saw Jessica Augustave, Cris Blak, Allison Currie, Je'Shaun Jackson, Rickey Orr and Viraj Shriwardhankar receive paid part-time jobs in the field of commerical theater administration.

During their trip, the fellows attended events, including a Black Industry Professional Panel featuring Brian Moreland, Irene Gandy, Aaliytha Stevens and Alia Jones-Harvey, and met with leading industry professionals, including Barbara Whitman, Kumiko Yoshii, Brian Moreland, Nick Scandalios, Tom Schumacher, Jack Eldon and Meredith Blair/Brian Brooks. The group also had a mixer with Black Theatre Coalition and their fellowship cohort, including Warren Adams, T. Oliver Reid, Charlotte St. Martin, David Stone and BTC’s Board of Trustees.

“My co-founders Warren Adams, Reggie Van Lee and I are truly excited about what this partnership with Broadway Across America/John Gore Organization has offered to this first cohort of young, Black professionals, by hosting them at regional BAA offices," said T. Oliver Reid, BTC Co-Founder and Artistic Director in a statement. "What has started this year as six fellows, we look forward to doubling that next year in more offices. Lauren Reid and the BAA team jumped into this partnership feet first and have inspired us with their compassion and drive to bring this program to fruition. We look forward to a lasting partnership with BAA/JGO as we continue to remove the illusion of inclusion in the American Theatre.”

The BTC/BAA Fellowship is happy to announce the next class of fellows will be welcomed into BAA in January 2023. Applications for the upcoming spring cycle are now available.