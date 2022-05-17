The Lehman Trilogy, Six and Kimberly Akimbo Top 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Winners for the 71st annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the best theater on off and off-off-Broadway in the 2021-2022 season, have been announced. Leading the pack is The Lehman Trilogy with six wins, followed by the Broadway-bound musical Kimberly Akimbo with four. Six received the award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and Broadway's Company and Take Me Out won in their respective revival categories. Jaquel Spivey, Victoria Clark, Matt Doyle, Patti LuPone, Simon Russell Beale, LaChanze, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Uzo Aduba received awards for their performances.
The Outer Critics Circle is an association of members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet and theater publications in America and abroad. Returning to an in-person ceremony this spring after the 2020 virtual honors, the 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award winners will be honored on May 26 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.
The John Gassner Award for New American Playwrights went to Sanaz Toossi for English. Nominees included Erika Dickerson-Despenza for Cullud Wattah, Sylvia Khoury for Selling Kabul, Dave Harris for Tambo and Bones and Keenan Scott II for Thoughts of a Colored Man.
How I Learned to Drive's David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker and Johanna Day and Lackawanna Blues' Ruben Santiago-Hudson will receive Special Achievement Awards for their work this season. Additionally, the Outer Critics Circle presents commendations to two groups whose contributions to the season were immeasurable: the standbys, understudies and swings, as well as the Covid-19 safety officers.
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL
Six
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY
The Lehman Trilogy
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
Prayer for the French Republic
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
Kimberly Akimbo
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Company
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Take Me Out
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Matt Doyle, Company
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Patti LuPone, Company
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE
Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ the Musical
OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six
OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS
Jason Howland, Paradise Square
OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Gabriella Slade, Six
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy
Productions with Multiple Wins
The Lehman Trilogy—6
Kimberly Akimbo—4
Company—3
How I Learned to Drive—3
Six—3
Take Me Out—2