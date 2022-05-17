The Lehman Trilogy, Six and Kimberly Akimbo Top 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Winners for the 71st annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the best theater on off and off-off-Broadway in the 2021-2022 season, have been announced. Leading the pack is The Lehman Trilogy with six wins, followed by the Broadway-bound musical Kimberly Akimbo with four. Six received the award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and Broadway's Company and Take Me Out won in their respective revival categories. Jaquel Spivey, Victoria Clark, Matt Doyle, Patti LuPone, Simon Russell Beale, LaChanze, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Uzo Aduba received awards for their performances.

The Outer Critics Circle is an association of members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet and theater publications in America and abroad. Returning to an in-person ceremony this spring after the 2020 virtual honors, the 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award winners will be honored on May 26 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

The John Gassner Award for New American Playwrights went to Sanaz Toossi for English. Nominees included Erika Dickerson-Despenza for Cullud Wattah, Sylvia Khoury for Selling Kabul, Dave Harris for Tambo and Bones and Keenan Scott II for Thoughts of a Colored Man.

How I Learned to Drive's David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker and Johanna Day and Lackawanna Blues' Ruben Santiago-Hudson will receive Special Achievement Awards for their work this season. Additionally, the Outer Critics Circle presents commendations to two groups whose contributions to the season were immeasurable: the standbys, understudies and swings, as well as the Covid-19 safety officers.

The full list of winners can be found below.

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

Six

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

The Lehman Trilogy

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

Prayer for the French Republic

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Kimberly Akimbo

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Company

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Take Me Out

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Matt Doyle, Company

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Patti LuPone, Company

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ the Musical

OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS

Jason Howland, Paradise Square

OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Gabriella Slade, Six

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy

Productions with Multiple Wins

The Lehman Trilogy—6

Kimberly Akimbo—4

Company—3

How I Learned to Drive—3

Six—3

Take Me Out—2