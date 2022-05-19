Mrs. Doubtfire's Mark Evans & Justin Mortelliti Welcome First Child

Mrs. Doubtfire's Mark Evans and his husband, fellow artist Justin Mortelliti, have welcomed their first child. Larsen Jean Evans-Mortelliti was born in Arizona on May 13.

"The bond we have with our gestational carrier (surrogate) is unique and the love and gratitude we have feels impossible to put into words," Evans said. "Any people considering starting/expanding a family and want/need fertility support and incomparable guidance and any woman considering becoming an egg donor or surrogate, reach out to Elevate Baby. Thank you to our incredible friends Kyle Dean Massey, Taylor Frey and everyone at Elevate. We are forever thankful."

Evans and Mortelliti married on September 30, 2019. They were first introduced via social media in October 2015 by their friend, Broadway actress Rebecca Faulkenberry, but officially met in December 2015 in Las Vegas while Mortelliti was starring in Rock of Ages. They were engaged on January 15, 2018.

In addition to his current turn in Mrs. Doubtfire, Evans has appeared on Broadway in Waitress and The Play That Goes Wrong. His stage credits also include I Married An Angel, Me and My Girl, Finian's Rainbow, The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins, The Fix, Aida and Singing in the Rain. He has been seen on the West End stage in Ghost, Wicked, Oklahoma!, Spamalot and The Rocky Horror Show. Mortelliti was seen on Broadway and on tour in Escape to Margaritaville. His off-Broadway credits include The Columbine Project and Clueless.