2022 Drama League Award Winners Announced; Sutton Foster Earns Distinguished Performance Award

The Drama League announced the winners of the 2022 Drama League Awards on May 20. The in-person ceremony took place at the Ziegfield Ballroom and was hosted by Frank DiLella. Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Ben Vereen Shoshana Bean, Gabby Beans and Lear deBessonet presented awards. Foster won the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in The Music Man; the well-respected honor can only be won once during the career of an actor.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community—specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. This year’s ceremony will see the inaugural nominees in two new categories: Outstanding Direction of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Musical.

The full list of nominations can be found below, with the winners in bold.

Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play

Clyde's

Confederates

Dana H.

English

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy - WINNER

Merry Wives

The Minutes

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Prayer for the French Republic

Selling Kabul

Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play

American Buffalo

Cyrano De Bergerac

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Long Day's Journey Into Night

Skeleton Crew

The Skin of Our Teeth

Take Me Out - WINNER

Trouble in Mind

Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical

David Byrne's American Utopia

The Hang

Kimberly Akimbo

MJ The Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Mrs. Doubtfire

Oratorio For Living Things

Six

A Strange Loop - WINNER

Suffs

Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical

Assassins

Company - WINNER

Caroline, Or Change

Funny Girl

The Music Man

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Saheem Ali, Merry Wives

Stori Ayers, Confederates

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Matthew Dunster, Hangmen

Jamie Lloyd, Cyrano De Bergerac

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Tyne Rafaeli, Selling Kabul

Taylor Reynolds, Tambo & Bones

Les Waters, Dana H.

Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's - WINNER

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

John Doyle, Assassins

Marianne Elliott, Company - WINNER

Lee Sunday Evans, Oratio for Living Things

Michael Mayer, Funny Girl

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Niegel Smith, The Hang

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ The Musical

Jerry Zaks, The Music Man

Nominees for the Distinguished Performance Award

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Matt Doyle, Company

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive

Edie Falco, Morning Sun

Tyler Fauntleroy, Tambo & Bones

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Sutton Foster, The Music Man - WINNER

Myles Frost, MJ The Musical

Adrianna Hicks, Six

Marin Ireland, Morning Sun

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Jane Lynch, Funny Girl

Taylor Mac, The Hang

Brittney Mack, Six

Ebony Marshall-Oliver, 7 Minutes

Elizabeth Marvel, Long Day's Journey Into Night

James McAvoy, Cyrano de Bergerac

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

Arturo Luis Soria, Ni Mi Madre

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Cecily Strong, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

Will Swenson, Assassins

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Michelle Wilson, Confederates

The Drama League also acknowledges previous recipients who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated again.

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Patti LuPone, Company

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

As previously reported, this year's honorees includes Mr. Saturday Night star and creator Billy Crystal, The Music Man star Hugh Jackman, Lincoln Center Theater Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz and Tony Award-winning producer Willette Murphy Klausner. Crystal was presented with the Contribution to the Theater Award for his extraordinary work on stages across the country and commitment to mentorship in the field. Jackman received the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award for his outstanding work on stage and in film. Blain-Cruz was honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing. Klausner was honored with the Gratitude Award.