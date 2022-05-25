Broadway Grosses: Audiences Head to the Underworld to See André De Shields Before His Hadestown Departure

With awards season in full swing, spring offerings like The Music Man, Plaza Suite, Six and Funny Girl continue to pack houses. Nevertheless, the long-running, Tony-winning musical Hadestown has theatergoers flocking to the Walter Kerr. Original cast member and Tony winner André De Shields will take his final bow as Hermes on May 29. The house was at 100.74 percent capacity last week.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 22.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,487,855)

2. Hamilton ($2,266,325)

3. The Lion King ($1,771,357)

4. ​​​​Plaza Suite ($1,647,507)

5. Wicked ($1,572,052)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Hangmen ($306,868)

4. Girl From the North Country ($304,809)

3. Birthday Candles ($270,637)

2. Paradise Square ($241,952)

1. The Skin of Our Teeth ($164,479)*



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Music Man (100.95%)

2. Hadestown (100.74%)

3. Plaza Suite (99.06%)

4. Six (98.56%)

5. Funny Girl (97.80%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (57.58%)

4. Paradise Square (57.31%)

3. Girl From the North Country (56.47%)

2. Hangmen (48.77%)

1. The Skin Of Our Teeth (43.60%)*

*Number based on six performances

Source: The Broadway League