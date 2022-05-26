Look Sharp! See Photos from the Broadway-Bound 1776 Revival

American Repertory Theater's pre-Broadway staging of 1776, co-directed by Diane Paulus and Jeffrey L. Page, opens on May 26, and now there are more production photos. The musical revival is set to bow at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre in September before embarking on a 16-city national tour in February 2023.

The cast includes Gisela Adisa as Robert Livingston, Nancy Anderson as George Read, Becca Ayers as Col. Thomas McKean, Tiffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Allison Briner Dardenne as Stephen Hopkins, Allyson Kaye Daniel as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Elizabeth A. Davis as Thomas Jefferson, Mehry Eslaminia as Charles Thomson, Joanna Glushak as John Dickinson, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee, Eryn LeCroy as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Crystal Lucas-Perry as John Adams, Liz Mikel as John Hancock, Patrena Murray as Benjamin Franklin, Oneika Phillips as Joseph Hewes, Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Sara Porkalob as Edward Rutledge, Sushma Saha as Judge James Wilson, Brooke Simpson as Roger Sherman, Salome Smith as the Courier, Sav Souza as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Jill Vallery as Caesar Rodney as well as Grace Stockdale and Imani Pearl Williams as standbys. 1776 features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone and is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards. Check out the photos below to see the cast in action!

Allyson Kaye Daniel and Crystal Lucas-Perry in 1776.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)

Patrena Murray, Eryn LeCroy and Elizabeth A. Davis in 1776.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Gisela Adisa, Patrena Murray and Brooke Simpson in 1776.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)

Sara Porkalob, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Elizabeth A. Davis and members of the company of 1776.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)

Mehry Eslaminia and the cast of 1776.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)

Tiffani Barbour, Salome B. Smith and the cast of 1776.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)

Mehry Eslaminia, Brooke Simpson, Allison Briner Dardenne, Liz Mikel, Joanna Glushak and Lulu Picart in 1776.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)

Crystal Lucas-Perry and Shawna Hamic in 1776.

(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)