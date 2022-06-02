Elf to Embark on National Tour This Holiday Season

Elf, the musical based on the 2003 film of the same name, is hitting the road for the holidays. The production will begin performances on November 8 at the Kroger Center for the Arts in Columbia, South Carolina. It will then go on to visit six cities during the holiday season, including Fort Worth, Columbus, St. Louis, Detroit and more.

Featuring a book by Tony winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, Elf features songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. Casting is to be announced. This touring production will be directed by Sam Scalamoni and choreographed by Connor Gallagher.

Elf is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he’ll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Elf premiered on Broadway in 2010 and was revived for the 2012 holiday season. The first national tour was launched in 2012 and had yearly seasonal tours through 2018. This marks its return.