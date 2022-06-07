 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for the 75th Tony Awards

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 7, 2022
Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Aaron Tveit & Adrienne Warren

A robust roster of stage and screen stars has been announced for the 75th Tony Awards on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. As previously reported, Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host The Tony Awards: Act One, an hour of exclusive content live on Paramount+ beginning at 7PM ET. Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will then host the 75th Tony Awards ceremony on CBS and Paramount+.

The line-up of stars includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

Want to learn more about Broadway's biggest night? Head here.

View Comments

Star Files

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Skylar Astin

Zach Braff

Danielle Brooks

Danny Burstein

Len Cariou

Jessica Chastain

Lilli Cooper

Bryan Cranston

Darren Criss

Ariana DeBose

Cynthia Erivo

Raúl Esparza

Laurence Fishburne

Andrew Garfield

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Tony Goldwyn

David Alan Grier

Julianne Hough

Vanessa Hudgens

Jennifer Hudson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson

Nathan Lane

Telly Leung

Judith Light

Gaten Matarazzo

Patina Miller

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Bebe Neuwirth

Sarah Paulson

Bernadette Peters

Jeremy Pope

Billy Porter

Chita Rivera

Tony Shalhoub

Phillipa Soo

Aaron Tveit

Adrienne Warren
View All (39)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Patti LuPone, Hugh Jackman and More Accept 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! See Full List of Winners
  2. Almost Famous Announces Cast and Sets Fall Broadway Dates
  3. Starry Encores! Into the Woods to Have Broadway Transfer This Summer
Back to Top