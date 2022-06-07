Star-Studded Lineup Announced for the 75th Tony Awards

A robust roster of stage and screen stars has been announced for the 75th Tony Awards on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. As previously reported, Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host The Tony Awards: Act One, an hour of exclusive content live on Paramount+ beginning at 7PM ET. Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will then host the 75th Tony Awards ceremony on CBS and Paramount+.

The line-up of stars includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

