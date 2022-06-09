Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney to Star in Film Adaptation of Is This A Room

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney will star in a film adaptation of Tina Satter’s Is This A Room, according to Deadline. The play bowed at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in the fall of 2021. The script is adapted by Satter and James Paul Dallas. Sweeney will be joined by Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis.

Is This A Room is the true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist, who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play’s text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation between Reality and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality’s life is upended before our eyes, and we’re left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

Sweeney is known for her turns as Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria and Olivia Mossbacher on The White Lotus. Her other screen projects include Madame Web, The Handmaid’s Tale and more. Davis’ screen credits include The Day Shall Come and A Journal for Jordan. Hamilton has been seen on The Walking Dead, Eighth Grade and more.

The stage production first premiered at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in December 2019 before transferring to Broadway.