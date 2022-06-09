Watch Company Tony Nominee Jennifer Simard Reminisce About Mean Girls, Shrek, Disaster! & More

Jennifer Simard received her second Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for playing Sarah in the nine-time Tony-nominated revival of Company. Although she's currently working out on stage at the Jacobs Theatre, Simard's Broadway resume spans across over 15 years and seven productions. On The Broadway Show, she joined Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek in the heart of New York City for a walk through her stage career, reminiscing in front of the theaters that were home to shows like Mean Girls, Hello, Dolly!, Disaster! and more.

On making her Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Circle in the Square Theatre: "I got to use all my skills, including writing, comedy, singing and being little miss bossy pants."

On playing Mrs. George in Mean Girls at the August Wilson: "It was the best job. My show babies used to come to me with all their problems—I loved it. I felt like the oracle. It was fun to be the show mom."

On garnering her first Tony nomination in Disaster! at the Nederlander Theatre. "Sister Mary Downey is one of the greatest roles I can imagine. This was right in my wheelhouse. It spoofed everything from killer bees to airplanes floods. I remember right before we closed, I tried to look at everyone on stage and memorize their faces because I cannot believe that I got to work with these legends."

On performing in Company revival at the Jacobs Theatre: "This is what I've always wanted. I have a cassette tape of me singing 'I Dreamed a Dream' in my storage unit in the Hudson Valley. I was desperately trying to sound as good as Patti LuPone. I didn't. I'm still trying all these years later. So, to be in a category with her is something. It really exceeds my wildest dreams."

