The Broadway League's Gennean Scott on Black to Broadway’s Juneteenth Concert

On a recent episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper met up with the Broadway League’s Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Gennean Scott, where Black to Broadway’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert will take place in Duffy Square on June 19 at 12PM.

Created by The Broadway League in 2019 and originally called Let’s Do Broadway, the Black to Broadway initiative is an industry-wide celebration of the Black community on stage, in the audience, behind the scenes and as leaders in the Broadway community. Last year's Juneteenth concert was hosted by Tony winner Lillias White and included special appearances from Ben Vereen, Amber Iman, Keenan Scott II, Britton Smith, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Austin Scott and more.

"It's going to be poetry, song, dance, you name it," Scott said. "This is a wonderful opportunity for us to create a platform for these individuals to showcase their wonderful talent. We're just so pleased and so happy to have the support of these performers, who are helping to amplify these voices. Sunday, June 19th at noon! You will have major FOMO if you are not here in Duffy Square."

Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.